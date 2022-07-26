Michigan hopes to return to Indy in 2022 for Big Ten title game

The college football season for Michigan starts in 39 days and the Wolverines have big plans.

The Wolverines are in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Day. The last time the Wolverines were at Lucas Oil Stadium, they demolished Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game by 39 points, 42-3. Michigan would love to be back for another Big Ten title game.

“If we get here, hopefully we do the same thing we did when we got here for the first time,” Michigan tight end Erick All said.

It was the first Big Ten Championship win for Michigan football since 2004.

“That’s why you come to a big program like this — to win it all, to go to the Big Ten Championship,” Michigan cornerback DJ Turner said. “We know what it takes now. Just have to keep on doing it.”

The Big Ten Championship is also the final victory of Michigan’s historic season, where the Wolverines went to the College Football Playoff.

The main goal in Ann Arbor is to win a national championship for the first time since 1997, and they know getting back to Indianapolis for the Big 10 Championship is a step they need to take.

“Last time we were here, there was confetti on us, which felt good,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “But those feelings we felt as they are being triggered right now, it only makes you want to work harder. Seeing the other teams and being in this atmosphere, it gets us excited that we are close. Close to real football again.”

Football officially returns to the Big House on Sept. 3, when Michigan hosts Colorado State for the first game of the season.

