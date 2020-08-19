x
Michigan junior OT Jalen Mayfield leaves to enter NFL draft

He says the last few weeks have been filled with stress and put him in a place where he had a difficult decision to make.
FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Mayfield is entering the NFL draft. The junior announced his plans Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 on Twitter. Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is entering the NFL draft.

The junior announced his plans Tuesday night on Twitter.

Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman. 

