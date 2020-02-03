COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and No. 23 Ohio State surged late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63 on Sunday.

CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes. They have won three straight and eight of their last 10.

Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.

They lost their second straight after winning five in a row. Zavier Simpson added 12 points and seven assists.

