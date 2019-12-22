ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and No. 14 Michigan cruised past Presbyterian 86-44 despite losing Isaiah Livers early to an apparent injury.

The Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak and took full advantage of an easier spot on the schedule.

Michigan raced out to a 17-4 advantage and led 38-15 at halftime.

Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. He walked around looking gimpy and holding his left leg. After making two free throws, he left the game.

Michigan described the injury as a muscle strain. Owen McCormack led Presbyterian (2-10) with 10 points.

More Michigan basketball coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.