COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson left Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes with an apparent right leg injury.

Patterson suffered the injury after being tackled early in the fourth quarter, with Michigan trailing Ohio State 48-25 at Ohio Stadium. He's expected to return to the game after receiving treatment on the sideline, according to the Fox TV broadcast. .

Patterson kept the ball on a zone read with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and was dragged down for a loss. Ohio State was whistled for a facemark on the play.

Patterson stayed down on the turf for a while. The entire offense surrounded him in support. Eventually, he got up and limped off the field to receive treatment for his right knee.

Brandon Peters came into the game to replace Patterson, who was 20-for-33 for 187 yards, three touchdowns and an interception at the time of the injury.

Peters completed his first pass upon entering, and Ben Mason scored on a 1-yard TD run to cut Ohio State's lead to 48-32 with 9:35 to play.

This story will be updated.

