ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Agent Bryan Ehrlich confirmed the deal. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

He threw 45 touchdown passes in his two years at Michigan. Patterson passed for 131 yards in the Senior Bowl.

Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss but transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions.

He was granted eligibility at Michigan in 2018 without sitting out a year.

