KEY LARGO, Fla. — University of Michigan women and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men have won their divisions at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in the Florida Keys.

The Wolverines also broke three meet records Friday, including two for sophomore Maggie MacNeil, who swam 26.21 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly and 27.06 in the 50-meter backstroke. Sophomore Olivia Carter swam the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute and .62 seconds.

Second place in women’s went to Florida International University and Wagner College claimed third. Colorado College was second in the men’s competition, and the University of Virginia graduate students swim club was third.

