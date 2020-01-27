ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night's game at Nebraska.

Coach Juwan Howard says the team will continue to handle the matter within the program.

Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game.

Michigan has lost four straight and five of its last six, sinking toward the bottom of the Big Ten after a bright start in Howard's first season.

