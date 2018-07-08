ANN ARBOR, Mich. -

Michigan basketball coach John Beilein underwent a successful, scheduled double-bypass heart surgery Monday in Ann Arbor and won't be able to make the team's upcoming summer trip to Spain.

Beilein, who is expected to leave the hospital in "a few days," hopes to be fully active by the time the Wolverines begin fall practice in October.

Michigan assistant Saddi Washington will serve as the team's interim head coach during Beilein's absence, with assistants Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes continuing their roles on the bench.

"I feel grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at the University of Michigan," Beilein said in a statement. "Kathleen, and our family appreciate all of the world-class care that was provided for us. Dr. Kim Eagle, Dr. Francis Pagani, Dr. Stanley Chetcuti and all of their staffs at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions over this past week.

"I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time practice begins for this upcoming season."

Contact Nick Baumgardner: nbaumgardn@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickbaumgardner.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press