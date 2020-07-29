x
U-M pauses summer workouts for 4 sports

The workouts were paused due to positive COVID-19 cases.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that voluntary summer workouts for field hockey, volleyball, swimming and diving and ice hockey have been paused.

The athletic department said they've been put on hold due to positive COVID-19 tests and "contact tracing protocols." 

Ice hockey will resume workouts this week, U-M said. And the other programs are scheduled to resume workouts starting the week of Aug. 3. 

The university said medical experts are remaining in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who came into close contact with people who have the virus. 

