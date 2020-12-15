University of Michigan game against Iowa canceled

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that the football game against Iowa is canceled for Saturday.

The game was supposed to be part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisors, and university administration.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior."

The Michigan versus Ohio State Game was also canceled last week because of increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine.

The university said those troubles that started last week have carried over into this week.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.”

The Big Ten will hold its Championship Week of games on Dec. 18-19.

