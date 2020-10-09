Western Michigan University pauses all athletic activities after COVID-19 cases

During the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, WMU reported 43 positive cases of the virus.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University has paused all athletic activities after nine student athletes across four sports tested positive for COVID-19.

A source within the WMU Athletic Department confirmed that the suspension of athletics is not indefinite, but more of a precautionary move. The university wants to limit the spread of the virus, as some Bronco teams have had positive cases.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the athletics division has taken extra measures by suspending practice until the full extent of transmission can be assessed," a statement said.

Several of the cases were among close contacts in communal living situations.

The pause could last two weeks, which is similar to what the University of Wisconsin did this week.

