Contrary to popular belief, the racing career of Evan Shotko did not get off to such a fast start.

"I drove my first full-sized car when I was 10 years old," Evan recalled. "It was funny, my first time in the car, I actually destroyed it."

Shotko could have quit the sport right then and there. Instead he kept on driving. Now 16, the Coopersville native has become a real superstar at Berlin Raceway, winning two Super Late Model races against guys more than twice he’s age.

"It’s crazy how well he’s adapted," said Billy Shotko, his father. "Everything he does just reflects around racing."

It’s been that way ever since he was in diapers. Shotko grew up around the sport. His dad was a driver, so was his grandfather. Shotko says he races to honor their legacies and to surpass them.

"I try to keep a good name and kind of follow in my grandpa and my dad's footsteps," said Evan. "Just try and be a little better than them. I just always want to be the best I can be."



Shotko would love to grow up and become a racecar driver. But just in case that doesn’t work out, he’s got a back up plan. He’d love to be a crew chief.

"Crew chief is basically more important than the driver," said Evan. "I just like to do it. It involves a lot of the engineering aspect. I like that just as much as driving."

There's no telling where no telling where Shotko's racing career will take him. One thing's clear however, he's already honored his family's legacy.

"I am very proud of what he's accomplished in a short time," said Billy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.