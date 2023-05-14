Coopersville's Gabe VanSickle commits to Northwestern

In a statement on twitter, VanSickle said he "found home" in Evanston.

Example video title will go here for this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Several college football programs have been making trips to Coopersville, Michigan over the last few months.

The college coaches have been interested in Gabe VanSickle, the 283-pound, 6-foot-5 offensive lineman on the Broncos football team.

On Sunday, one Big Ten football program landed the coveted recruit.

VanSickle announced he has committed to the Northwestern Wildcats ahead of his senior high school football season.

In a statement on twitter, VanSickle said he "found home" in Evanston.

"First off, I'd like to thank God for the amazing opportunity I've been given to play college football," VanSickle said. "I would also like to thank my parents, family, Coach Kaman and all the coaches I've had, my teammates, friends, and everyone who has supported me this far. Finally, thank you Coach Fitzgerald and Coach Anderson for investing in me. I'm so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic future at Northwestern University."

According to 247sports, VanSickle is a three-star recruit and the 16th rated prospect in the state of Michigan for the class of 2024. He is also the 60th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

VanSickle had an offer from one other Power 5 program - the Indiana Hoosiers. He also collected scholarship opportunities at Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald has produced several big time talent on the offensive line in Evanston.

In the past three NFL Drafts, two former Northwestern Wildcat offensive linemen were selected in the first round. In 2021, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers with their top pick. While in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans took offensive tackle Peter Skoronski in the first round.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.