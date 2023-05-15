Coopersville's Gabe VanSickle ready to play Big Ten football at Northwestern

VanSickle was offered by the Wildcats on May 10, and he committed four days later because he believes Northwestern is the right school for him.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville High School football star Gabe VanSickle announced he will play college football at Northwestern on Sunday night.

The three-star offensive lineman had offers from several MAC schools, but his life long dream was to play in the Big Ten. While VanSickle did not have a college team he cheered for growing up, he wanted to stay in a conference in the Midwest.

VanSickle had scholarship opportunities from two Big Ten Schools - Northwestern and Indiana. However, he felt like playing for the purple and white would be a better fit.

"The coaches are great there," VanSickle said. "I like Coach Anderson. He is the offensive line coach. He's a great guy. Great personality. He sent a lot of people to the NFL so I want to be with a great coach. Coach Fitz, the head coach, he is a great guy. Great personality. He cares for his players. I just wanted to play at the best level and go against the best guys."

VanSickle wanted to commit before his senior season for a couple of reasons. He wanted to relieve some stress prior to his senior year. The 305-pound offensive lineman also wanted to commit before his second official visit.

The junior Bronco enjoyed his visits to Northwestern. He especially liked the Wildcats football facility on Lake Michigan.