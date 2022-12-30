Cornerstone men’s Basketball downs former rival Davenport in final game of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For the first time since February 11, 2017, Cornerstone met Davenport and the game resulted the same way many did in the long-storied rivalry with a chaotic ending coming down to the final shot. The Golden Eagles were able to take down the now NCAA DII opponent on the road with a big 84-82 victory, surviving a late surge from the Panthers as they had the chance to tie the game at the free throw line in the final seconds. The win gives CU a 20-15 all-time record against DU and moves them to 11-4 on the year with only WHAC play remaining. Cornerstone will next take on Rochester at home on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.