Cornerstone men’s Basketball downs former rival Davenport in final game of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For the first time since February 11, 2017, Cornerstone met Davenport and the game resulted the same way many did in the long-storied rivalry with a chaotic ending coming down to the final shot. The Golden Eagles were able to take down the now NCAA DII opponent on the road with a big 84-82 victory, surviving a late surge from the Panthers as they had the chance to tie the game at the free throw line in the final seconds. The win gives CU a 20-15 all-time record against DU and moves them to 11-4 on the year with only WHAC play remaining. Cornerstone will next take on Rochester at home on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Game Flow
- As these two long-time rivals do, the game went back and forth early. Carter Nyp brought an early spark with a dunk to put Cornerstone on top 9-6.
- Davenport's Jordan Sterling hit a floating layup and Luke Bara hit a three to give the Panthers their largest lead so far of the game at eight 20-12 with 11:18 to go in the first half.
- Cornerstone responded with an 11-0 run, led by Zac Velthouse off the bench scoring seven points including a three ball. CU took the lead back at 23-20.
- Jaden Terrell hit a three for Davenport to tie the game at 25 with 7:04 to play.
- A big Luke Rowlinson and-one again put Cornerstone back in the lead as the two sides continued to punch back and forth.
- Davenport saw a dunk from Chaz Birchfield that provided a spark for them and put them back on to 37-36 with 2:21 to play in the half.
- Cornerstone ended the half on a 9-0 run after the dunk with three balls from Luke Rowlinson and Zac Velthouse.
- The lead changed 20 total times in the first 20 minutes, as Cornerstone led 45-37 going into halftime.
- Out of the break Davenport scored five quick points to quickly get back within three points at 45-42.
- Carter Nyp, the veteran, started to take over on the offensive end for the Golden Eagles to avoid the lead changing hands yet again. He hit a big jumper and a three to keep the lead at seven, 58-51.
- Foul trouble started to become an issue for both sides as the free throw line was a factor. A total of three players would foul out in the game with many of the fouls coming mid second half.
- The three-point line continued to be a friend to the home Panthers. CU could not pull way as Brackton Miller hit a three with under 10 to play to make the DU deficit just three yet again.
- The Wayland duo of Carter Nyp and Cory Ainsworth scored the next nine points for the Golden Eagles, much of it at the free throw line to hold a 73-64 edge with 6:15 to play.
- Luke Rowlinson hit a pair of free throws that put CU on top by double-figures, 75-64.
- Cornerstone looked as if they would cost to victory with a double-digit lead and five minutes to play. Davenport had other plans however, going on a 11-1 run to cut their deficit to just two with 1:32 to go.
- With Cornerstone leading by just one with under a minute to play and Cory Ainsworth fouled out, Zac Velthousecame off the bench cold to hit a massive and one bucket with 33 seconds to play.
- As Davenport continued to foul to try and stay in it, Carter Nyp hit a pair to again make it a four-point game with 15 seconds to go.
- Davenport would respond with a massive and-one bucket that took Zac Velthouse out of the game with five fouls. Marcedes Leech Jr. converted on the and-one to put the Panthers down 83-82 with eight seconds to go.
- Luke Rowlinson was fouled with five seconds to go. The sophomore went 1-2 at the line to make it 84-82 with Davenport possession.
- Eli Steffen was called for a foul in the final second that sent Marcedus Leech Jr. to the line for a chance to tie the game.
- After missing the first free throw, Leech intentionally tried to miss the second to get a shot up. DU was unable to collect the rebound however allowing Cornerstone to survive with an 84-82 road victory.
By the Numbers
35-49 – The two teams combined to go 35-49 at the free throw line with Cornerstone hitting 20 of 27.
11 – Eli Steffen tied a career high with 11 assists in the win.
20/0 – After the lead changed hands 20 times in the first half, Cornerstone held the lead the entire second half.
What's Next?
Cornerstone returns home to begin the new year with a big WHAC contest vs. Rochester on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.