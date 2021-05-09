x
Corum's 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10

Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan routed Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday. 

The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. 

The 10th drive also included a touchdown run but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. 

Northern Illinois responded with its touchdown with 8:28 remaining.

