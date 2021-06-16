Creamer hopes to turn back the clock at this week's Meijer Classic

Once one of the LPGA's most dominating players, "The Pink Panther" hasn't won a tournament since 2014.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems just like yesterday when Paula Creamer was the new kid in town in the LPGA.

“‘05 was my rookie year and it is amazing to see how golf has changed over the years,” Creamer told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Wednesday afternoon.

The Players are different, the courses are different, even Creamer’s signature Pink Panther golf head is different.

However Creamer, soon to be 35, still has the same mindset as when she started.

“I love being out here,” the 10-time LPGA tour winner said, smiling. “I love playing competition golf.”

And that, of course, is why the last couple years have been so tough for Creamer. She’s battled several injuries to her hand and it’s been seven years since she last recorded a win.

“You know, right now my goals are more short term,” she explains. “You know, just trying to be more consistent. Be able to take what I’ve been working on at home and on to the golf course. It’s easier said than done."

But heading into this week’s Meijer Classic, Creamer feels optimistic about her chances. After taking over a year and a half off to heal, she says she’s back and ready to turn back the clock.

“My body feels a lot better now so it’s nice to be able to come out and play with no pain.”

For Creamer, winner of the 2010 US Women’s Open, the desire to win burns as brightly as it ever has. Though her best friend, Natalie Gulbis, recently retired, Creamer says she doesn’t plan on quitting any time soon. After all, she says there’s still plenty she wants to accomplish.

“I would love to be in the hall of fame. I would love to win another tournament.”

Hint, hint.

As they say, there’s no time like the present.

