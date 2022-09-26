Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program

Walker has been battling bone cancer since the fall of 2020 and is currently fighting in hospice care.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday.

Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon.

Meechie!



So glad you got to celebrate a win with us today! pic.twitter.com/YlOeyzrZMO — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 24, 2022

Walker has been battling bone cancer since the fall of 2020 and is currently fighting in hospice care. Walker also had his leg amputated to fight the disease.

On Saturday, Meechie was honored at the Big House. Walker was able to meet Michigan legend Charles Woodson, the Wolverines signed his jersey and he even got the game ball after the win from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh says it was a no brainer to honor Meechie because they had an instant bond with the Muskegon High School graduate.

"He's been just somebody that you meet and just exudes, he exudes a spirit of spirituality, a love that just you're drawn to and it was that instant click with all of us in our team," Harbaugh said. "And we want him around, we want him to get the treatment that will get his life more longevity. And if we can help make that quality of life better, we want to do that. That's just how our team felt."

There's a GoFundMe for Walker. It was Michigan's goal to raise $35,000 for Meechie's treatment. After honoring him on Saturday, the donations have reached over $195,000.

