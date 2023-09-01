Dan Campbell says these are not "the same old Lions"

The 20-16 win over Green Bay means Detroit won eight of its last 10 games to finish with a 9-8 overall record for the 2022 season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Despite being one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the season's end, the Lions have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Seahawks made sure of that with a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat the Rams and knock out Detroit.

Despite that, the Lions played spoiler for the Green Bay Packers and knocked out their bitter NFC North rivals on the road on primetime television.

With all of that positive momentum heading into the offseason, Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not want to hear the phrase "same old Lions" ever again.

"I don't want to hear that anymore, 'the same old Lions,'" Campbell said. "That's what all of this is about. There are so many things, but it all comes with winning. Yeah. I wanted to be a part of building a brand new brand. I like that. I also know. You want to do that, man, you really got to get in the dance. You've got to get in the tournament. You've got to make some waves in the tournament. That's the next step."

If the Lions can hit that next step and make the playoffs next season, it will be the first playoff postseason for the team since 2016.

