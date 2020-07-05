GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two-time global medalist, three-time Olympian, and national champion Dathan Ritzenhein announced Thursday that he would retire after more than 20 years of pounding pavement.

Ritzenhein started his athletic career in West Michigan, he is originally from Rockford and started running in high school. According to LetsRun, a distance running and track and field news site, Ritzenhein garnered national attention as a teen after winning the 1999 Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships. He went on to make it on the one of three Olympic teams in 2004 and made his professional racing debut at the Boclassic 10-K in Italy. He was part of Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012.

Now, the 37-year-old says "it's been an amazing journey" but not he's ready to transition from being on the start line to cheering runners on.

Ritzenhein shared the news of his retirement on Twitter Thursday morning, in a two-page letter with dedications to his wife and family, fans, friends and colleagues, fellow athletes and training partners, coaches, sponsors and the team that has worked to keep him healthy.

"Running has been my passion and devotion. It will continue to be," the letter said. "I love this sport and I couldn't go without it. It has given me so much that's it time for me to give back. I won't be on the start line but I'll never be far away."

