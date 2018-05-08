GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There's no way of getting around it: Last year the Davenport football team was not very good.

Playing in their first year at the Division II level, the Panthers went just 1-10 under then-first year head coach Sparky McEwen.

While he is keeping expectations realistic for the upcoming season, McEwen expects to see improvement from his young squad.

"We don't go into this thing bright-eyed. We know the teams in the conference. Our guys know you got to play every single play hard. If you don't, that's how you go 1 -10."

While the team does bring back a number of players, there's also a ton of newcomers to the squad as the team added 75 players during the off season. McEwen says goal number one in the first few weeks of practice is getting everyone on the same page.

"Before you can win, you got to know your partner you are with," said McEwen. "We're tying to speed this process up because no matter what we do, there's going to be a game played on September first against Robert Morris.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM