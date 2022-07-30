Davenport football player dies

Panthers head coach Sparky McEwen announced the news on twitter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night.

Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old.

Rest In Paradise! 💔

EyQuan Cobb

2000-2022 pic.twitter.com/lzZQYHrVIz — Davenport Football (@DU_Football) July 30, 2022

McEwen did not release what the cause of death was other than it was a "senseless act of violence."

In his statement McEwen reflected on the heartbreak.

"Cobb was a light who always had a smile on his face," McEwen said. "He was a hardworking student athlete focused on graduation and success on the field. He was a committed teammate, a loyal friend, and a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by many."

Cobb had been on the Davenport football team since 2019. He played in seven games in 2021 recording six total tackles. Cobb is from Detroit.

