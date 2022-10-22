Davenport makes history with 58-14 win over Lincoln

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Davenport football team has made their mark on offense this season with a potent passing attack, but needed a strong running game on Saturday and got one in a 58-14 win over Lincoln (Calif.). DU improved to 7-0 overall this season and set a new standard for wins in a season. They also were able to break the school record with seven rushing touchdowns by five different running backs to put away the Oaklanders in non-conference action at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.



The Oaklanders came out determined to make it a game in the first quarter despite coming in with a 1-5 record. After a three-and-out on their first drive, Lincoln forced a Caleef Jenkins fumble on DU's first offensive play and took over at the DU 44-yard line. Eight plays later, it was Otis Weah with a one-yard rush up the middle for a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the quarter. Davenport would answer on their next drive helped out by a 15-yard penalty on 3rd-and-7 after DU had an incomplete pass. The drive culminated in a 17-yard rushing score by Kyshawn Richards with 8:19 left in the quarter to tie it up. Davenport took a 10-7 lead on their next possession as Brandon Gielow booted a 41-yard field goal with the wind to tie his season long with 3:51 left in the quarter. Darius Lynaum had a sack fumble on the second play of Lincoln's next drive to set up DU at the LU 20-yard line. Four plays later, it was Jenkins rumbling into the end zone from four yards to make it 17-7.



Lincoln had an answer early in the second quarter as they marched 75 yards in eight plays for their most productive drive of the game. Rhett Reilly connected with Jahyvee Daily on a 24-yard slant pattern over the middle with 13:18 left in the quarter and the Oaklanders were within three points down 17-14. It was the last points of the game for Lincoln though as Davenport scored 41 in a row to finish it out in blowout fashion. DU also had a eight-play, 75-yard drive on their next time with the ball and Jaier Harden had a six-yard touchdown run with 10:12 left in the quarter. Gielow was wide right on the extra point for a 23-14 advantage. Shaq Floyd forced a turnover on the next drive for Lincoln as he tipped a pass and intercepted it with a return to the LU 13-yard line. Four plays later, it was Jenkins again this time from a yard out with 7:19 left in the second quarter for a 30-14 lead.



The teams traded possessions in the third quarter and DU took over with 4:30 left in the quarter at their own 23-yard line. They went 77 yards in nine plays and used three minutes to take a 37-14 lead on a Harden 32-yard run down the visitors sideline. Davenport was able to utilize their depth in the fourth quarter primarily after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jason Whittaker to Demetrius Garrett on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 44-14 lead. It was the second receiving touchdown of the year for Garrett and 21st passing touchdown for Whittaker. The sixth rushing score came with 6:16 left in the game as Creed Stegall-Monroe scored from one yard out for his first career rushing touchdown. Cam Terry also had his first career rushing touchdown to finish the scoring with 2:28 to play from three yards out.



Davenport was one point shy of the school record for points in a game and finished with 350 total yards including 214 rushing yards. Harden finished with a team-high 61 yards on seven carries with two scores. Richards carried five times for 49 yards and a score. Jenkins had 12 carries for 48 yards and two scores. Whittaker cooled off after a torrid four-week period going 10-of-24 for 130 yards and a score through the air. Lincoln was held to 207 total yards with 136 on the ground on 50 attempts. They were also 5-of-17 on third down and committed 18 penalties for 142 yards which crippled any chance of coming back in the second half. Lynaum had three tackles for loss including two sacks and finished with five tackles. Jalen Robinson recorded nine tackles to lead the defense. Joe Thomas had four tackles including a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Jansen King forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss.