Davenport University offers scholarship opportunities for Ultimate Frisbee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University announced scholarship opportunities for their new Ultimate Frisbee men's and women's programs, which will officially launch next year.

The new programs were announced alongside the introduction of the school's first Ultimate Frisbee head coach, Mike Zaagman.

"I am excited to be joining the Davenport University family," said Zaagman. "I believe the resources, exposure and dedication of an established winner will be the envy of every Ultimate Frisbee program. I want to play Ultimate the right way with spirit and enthusiasm."

Zaagman played four years of Ultimate Frisbee at Calvin University followed by two years in the professional American Ultimate Disc League.

He also started Zig Zag Ultimate, a Grand Rapids Ultimate Frisbee club that has grown to over 500 members since it started in 2012.

"Ultimate Frisbee is one of the fastest growing collegiate sports," said Paul Lowden, executive director of intercollegiate athletics. "We are excited to offer tremendous opportunities for student-athletes in the sport of Ultimate. Mike Zaagman is well recognized locally, regionally and nationally in the sport of Ultimate, we are fortunate to have him lead our men and women's teams."

The men's and women's Ultimate Frisbee teams will begin competing in the fall of 2023 and will be fully-funded by the athletic department, including scholarship opportunities.

