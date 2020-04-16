KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The decision on whether the college football season will start on time is coming.

“The NCAA did send out a memo earlier in the week that talked about when the decisions would be made even if we have a football season,” said Western Michigan Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard.

Beauregard didn’t say when the NCAA’s decision will be announced but she did say it’s going to come down to the well being of those on the field, as well as those off of it.

“We have to stay healthy and safe and make sure that we are providing that environment for our fans, our boosters, our community, and most important, our student athletes that are participating,” said Beauregard, WMU’s athletic director of 23 years.

RELATED: 'There is nothing that really has prepared us for this' WMU athletic director discusses the impact of the coronavirus

Beauregard is optimistic a football season will occur next season but she’s also preparing for the event it doesn’t. If it that’s the case, it could cost the university over one million dollars.

“The conversations are all going to be…,” she says as she trails off. “…I hope we are not there. That’s really what we hope.”

Whether there is a season or some form of it, Beauregard says she will still have to cut down on costs. That could be mean less travel, less games, or even pay cuts for the team’s highest coaches.

“There isn’t any business or any community that’s not looking at personal costs right now,” said Beauregard. “I’d say those are ideas on every athletic mind.”

In these unprecedented times, there are no easy answers, nor are there any easy questions. Still, Beauregard remains confident, there will be a happy ending for college football fans this year

“I’m looking at it from the positive side, we are going to be back,” she says.

More sports stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.