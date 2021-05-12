Detroit Lions release 2021 season schedule

They'll be kicking off the season Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Lions announced their season schedule Wednesday evening. They’ll be kicking off the regular season Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s the complete schedule:

Regular Season

Sunday, Sept. 12 - vs. San Francisco (1 p.m., FOX)

Monday, Sept. 20 - at Green Bay (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 26 - vs. Baltimore (1 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 3 - at Chicago (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 10 - at Minnesota (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 17 - vs. Cincinnati (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 24 - at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 31 - vs. Philadelphia (1 p.m., FOX)

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 14 - at Pittsburgh (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Nov. 21 - at Cleveland (1 p.m., FOX)

Thursday, Nov. 25 - vs. Chicago (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 5 - vs. Minnesota (1 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Dec. 12 - at Denver (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 19 - vs. Arizona (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 26 - at Atlanta (1 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 2 - at Seattle (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 9 - vs. Green Bay (1 p.m., FOX)

