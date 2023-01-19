The Detroit Pistons play in Paris this afternoon

This latest global game is the 119th NBA game played in a country outside of the United States and Canada.

PARIS, France — The Detroit Pistons are in Paris to take on their division rivals the Chicago Bulls Thursday afternoon.

The Pistons are in need of a win, having one of the worst records in the NBA at 12-35 and having lost five of their last six games.

The Bulls aren't great this year either, with a losing record of 20-24 on the year.

Tip off for the game is at 3 p.m.

The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the league this year, including having the youngest player in the league with Jalen Duren at 19 years old.

The Pistons have a French native on the team, who is sure to be a fan favorite at the game. Detroit guard Killian Hayes was born in Cholet, which is about 220 miles southwest of Paris.

“In France, the main sport is soccer, but basketball is really growing,” Hayes said in an interview on NBA.com. “A lot of people love basketball out there, and [this game is a big opportunity for them] to enjoy NBA basketball live.”

The NBA is no stranger to global games, with the first game being played in 1984 in Milan, Italy. The league began consistently playing a few games each year in the 90s and that tradition continues to this day.

The latest global game is the 119th game played in a country outside of the United States and Canada.

The last time the Pistons played out of the country was in 2013, where they lost to the New York Knicks in London, England.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.