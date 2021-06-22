Detroit Pistons secure 1st pick in draft lottery

This is the first time the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 pick since 1970.

The Detroit Pistons snagged the first pick for the NBA draft lottery Tuesday evening. The Pistons finished the year with the league's second worst record, and had a 14% chance to get the top pick.

Ben Wallace, co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive, a former Pistons player and a member of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class represented the Pistons at the lottery.

The Detroit Pistons haven't landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft since 1970.

The 14% chance of securing the top overall pick was their best draft lottery odds since 1994, when they took Grant Hill with the third pick.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.