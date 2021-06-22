x
Detroit Pistons secure 1st pick in draft lottery

This is the first time the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 1 pick since 1970.
The Detroit Pistons logo on the basketball court before basketball game between the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at The Palace Friday, April 8, 2011, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons announced Friday that billionaire California investor Tom Gores has agreed to buy the struggling NBA franchise. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Detroit Pistons snagged the first pick for the NBA draft lottery Tuesday evening. The Pistons finished the year with the league's second worst record, and had a 14% chance to get the top pick.

Ben Wallace, co-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive, a former Pistons player and a member of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class represented the Pistons at the lottery. 

The Detroit Pistons haven't landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft since 1970.

The 14% chance of securing the top overall pick was their best draft lottery odds since 1994, when they took Grant Hill with the third pick.

