Dickinson scores 33, Michigan beats rival Michigan St. 87-70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70.

Caleb Houstan added 16 points for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten).

The Wolverines moved into a three-way tie with the Michigan State and Rutgers for sixth in the conference standings - a game behind No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa, which are tied for fourth.

The top-four seeds earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Gabe Brown led Michigan State (19-10, 10-8) with 12 points and Tyson Walker scored 11.

The Wolverines were without coach Juwan Howard, who served the third of a five-game suspension.

