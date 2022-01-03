Dickinson scores 33, Michigan beats rival Michigan St. 87-70

x
Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored a career-high 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Michigan beat Michigan State 87-70.

Caleb Houstan added 16 points for Michigan (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten).

Credit: AP
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) drives as Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Wolverines moved into a three-way tie with the Michigan State and Rutgers for sixth in the conference standings - a game behind No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa, which are tied for fourth.

The top-four seeds earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week’s Big Ten Tournament. 

Credit: AP
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) is defended by Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gabe Brown led Michigan State (19-10, 10-8) with 12 points and Tyson Walker scored 11. 

The Wolverines were without coach Juwan Howard, who served the third of a five-game suspension.

Credit: AP
Michigan interim head coach Phil Martelli yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

