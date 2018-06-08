Kalamazoo, MICH — Drake Harris is ready to hit the reset button.

The talented pass catcher hauled in 136 passes in his career at Grand Rapids Christian for nearly 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had dozens of scholarship offers and ultimately chose to play at the University of Michigan.

But after an up and down four years in Ann Arbor, Harris decided it was time to leave.

"It was just a lack of playing time," Harris said. "I don't have too many bad things to say, it just wasn't the right fit for me. I could have stayed for my fifth year but I decided to leave."

Harris had just nine receptions for just 60 yards in 26 games with the Wolverines and after the first weekend of fall camp, he already feels like more of a contributor with the Broncos.

"These first three days of camp I've gotten my love of football back. The four years I was there (Michigan I lost touch with the game a little bit. After being here, and being with the guys, I've got that love back and I'm excited for the season."

Head coach Tim Lester has already noticed the impact the senior can provide to the offense.

"He told me 'coach I caught more balls at practice than I caught in the last three years," Lester said. "He's getting comfortable and there's definitely talent there, he's made some plays already. He'll be a huge plus for us."

As for his final year of his collegiate career the 6-foot-4 receiver says he doesn't have any lofty goals, just a focus on the team.

"The first thing is I want to win. I believe that we have the talent and the coaching staff to do that. I'm excited to get out there for the first game of the year."

