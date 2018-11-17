GRAND RAPIDS, MICH- Henry Ellenson scored a team high 27 points but it wasn't enough for the Grand Rapids Drive who fell to the Windy City Bulls 96-93 Friday night at the Deltaplex.

Rawl Alkins led all scorers with 30 for Windy City.

The Drive rallied from 18 down at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to three with just one second left in the game. Khyri Thomas had a chance to tie but missed a three at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

Friday's matchup was the third time the teams have played this young season. Prior to the loss, the Drive were 2-0 against Windy City.

© 2018 WZZM