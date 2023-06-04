Duvall breaks tie with 3-run homer, Red Sox beat Tigers 6-3

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning of his final home opener to put Detroit up 3-1.

DETROIT — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning of his final home opener to put Detroit up 3-1.

Boston, swept at home earlier in the week by Pittsburgh, bounced back with a run in the third and fourth before surging into the lead with a four-run sixth.

Chris Sale (1-0) gave up four hits and three runs and three walks while striking out seven in five innings. John Schreiber, Chris Martin, Ryan Brasier and combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save with Boston.

Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed five runs and five hits and two walks over 5 2-3 innings. Jose Cisnero gave up the three-run homer to Duvall, the first batter he faced.