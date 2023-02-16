Dykhouse leads Hope past Calvin, 65-57

Senior from Zeeland scored a team-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hope men's basketball team didn't take the floor on Wednesday night looking for payback, but they got their revenge against their arch rivals just the same.

The Flying Dutchman used a second half run to seize control and hand Calvin their first MIAA loss of the season, 65-57.

In their first meeting this season, the Hope and Calvin men's basketball programs played two completely different games. On January 11th Calvin scored 20 unanswered points. Hope was held to its lowest ever point total for a single half at DeVos Fieldhouse and lost by 32 points. Guard Clayton Dykhouse said Hope was out-toughed and out played.

In the rematch, Dykhouse made sure his team was the tougher squad, especially in the second half.

The senior from Zeeland, MI scored 18 points in the second half, finishing with a team-high 22. He was 8-of-12 from the free throw line.

On Wednesday though, Hope was the aggressor. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held the Knights scoreless for the first five minutes of the game.

Calvin kept the game close thanks to 22 points from junior guard Uchenna Egekeze.

Hope would use their depth to wear down the Knights as nine different players ended up scoring for the Dutch.