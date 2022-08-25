East Kentwood grad Mazi Smith named Michigan team captain

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With a little over a week until kickoff, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to name his team captains for the 2022 college football season.
One of the five team captains is 2019 East Kentwood High School graduate Mazi Smith.
Smith earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2021 with 2.5 tackles for loss.
He originally stepped foot on Michigan's campus as a 17-year-old, and now he's a 21-year-old captain.
Alongside Smith, Michigan has four other captains that include quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, defensive back/wide receiver Mike Sainristil and wide receiver Ronnie Bell.
Michigan opens up the 2022 season in the Big House on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.