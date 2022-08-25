East Kentwood grad Mazi Smith named Michigan team captain

Smith is one of five captains for the Wolverines in 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With a little over a week until kickoff, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to name his team captains for the 2022 college football season.

One of the five team captains is 2019 East Kentwood High School graduate Mazi Smith.

The greatest honor to bestow upon a Michigan Man.



Our 2022 Team Captains! pic.twitter.com/q3LCthHmWg — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 25, 2022

Smith earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2021 with 2.5 tackles for loss.

He originally stepped foot on Michigan's campus as a 17-year-old, and now he's a 21-year-old captain.

Alongside Smith, Michigan has four other captains that include quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, defensive back/wide receiver Mike Sainristil and wide receiver Ronnie Bell.