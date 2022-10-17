East Kentwood grad Stephan Bracey Jr. to transfer from Wisconsin

Bracey is the second East Kentwood grad to transfer from Wisconsin in the last week.

He announced his decision in a tweet on Oct. 17, Monday afternoon.

Bracey is classified as a junior in the Badgers program. He has not played in 2022 and has been in Madison since 2019.

The East Kentwood alum has played in five games for Wisconsin in his career. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska in 2021.

Bracey is not the only former East Kentwood grad to transfer from the Wisconsin football program in the last week.

Former Falcon and five-star recruit Logan Brown put his name in the portal last Thursday.

