East Kentwood grad Mazi Smith checks out new home with Dallas Cowboys

Smith was the top rated defensive player on the Dallas Cowboys board.

The Michigan man has been quite the busy guy. After holding a private party with family on Thursday night for the draft in Ann Arbor, he flew out first thing on Friday morning to check out his new home.

Smith's agent told him he could be selected as early as No. 25 and as late as No. 40, and he was admittedly shocked he was taken by the Cowboys in the first round.

"That 26th pick came, I didn't know it was going to be that quick," Smith said. "I just felt like it was surreal. I couldn't sleep. This morning it hit me. Walking around this facility, it hit me. I've been wanting to explore it all day. But I got to keep it in. Save it for football."

The day before the Draft, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy nudged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and said, "Mazi." They both knew, they had to take the Michigan product.

In 2021, Smith had become a regular starter for the Wolverines. In 2022, he was a first-team All-Big Ten pick after recording 48 tackles and 2.5 for loss. Smith was also named a team captain of the Michigan football team this past year.

With Smith's selection, it marks the fifth year in a row a Michigan Wolverine has been drafted in the first round.

