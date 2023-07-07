East Kentwood's Stellan Bowman ready to continue to prove doubters wrong at Ohio University

The 3-star recruit has been motivated to play at the next level for a long time, ever since his 7th grade science teacher doubted Bowman could go far in football.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In seven weeks, high school football teams from this great state of Michigan will suit up to play the first game of the 2023 season.

Now one local star now knows where he will play after his time in high school.

This past Saturday, East Kentwood High School incoming senior Stellan Bowman announced he was committing to play college football at Ohio University on scholarship.

The Bobcats are getting a real gamer, the linebacker's nickname is "Head Banger" because his coaches say he hits so hard he knocks the paint off of opponents helmets.

At a career day in middle school, Bowman noticed there was no career listed in football. He wanted to be a football player. His teacher told him to focus on something else.

"He laughed at me in my face," Bowman said. "I was like, "What's so funny?' He said, 'I bet you one million dollars you will never make it in football.' I said, "Okay.' I thought about it all of the time. When I am in the weight room, when I am on the field, when I am anywhere, I am always thinking about that. It's constantly in the back of my head. Any time I feel like doing one less rep. Any time I feel like skipping out a day, I always think about that. I let it fuel me. Very much so. I was in seventh grade. I'm not holding on to it. I forgave him. Shoot. It fueled me through everything."

He is excited to get to Athens because he believes he can play as a freshman.

"I really thought I could thrive there when it came to just living there for the next four years," Bowman said. "I saw it as a huge opportunity because they are low on linebackers right now at the linebacker position. It gave me a good spot to start early. I wanted to commit wherever I felt called by God to. I went there and that's what happened. Once I got there, I was with my dad and my little brother, it just felt right. I heard the coaches talking and motivated. That was a big reason to it."

Bowman will be the first kid from West Michigan to play for Ohio since East Kentwood's Collin Calloway in 2017.

The East Kentwood star also hauled in offers from Western Michigan, Toledo, Eastern Michigan and others.

