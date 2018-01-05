Despite mounting pressure from the sports community and its supporters, Eastern Michigan remains steadfast in its decision to eliminate four sports in order to save $2.4 million and combat the university’s steep budget shortfalls.

Support to save softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis and wrestling has steadily grown since EMU announced March 20 that it would cut the sports. Organizers held two protests on the Ypsilanti campus last month that drew hundreds of supporters.

Among them was EMU accounting professor Howard Bunsis, who disagreed with the NCAA Management Report, which details all revenues and expenses for every sport, that EMU submitted in January. Bunsis’ own analysis determined the athletic department would actually lose $61,327 if it were to cut the four sports by factoring in several budgetary items, including $690,006 in foregone tuition paid by more than 80 student-athletes who would no longer attend the school, $396,407 in NCAA distribution and $209,839 in other revenue.

At a board of regents meeting April 20, retired Washtenaw County Judge and former EMU regent Don Shelton addressed the board for nearly 20 minutes and implored regents to reconsider cutting the sports. Shelton, 73, was a scholarship wrestler at Western Michigan and has endowed a wrestling scholarship at EMU. He said if EMU went ahead with its decision, the school would face lawsuits for violating the Open Meetings Act and from a Title IX complaint by female athletes.

Shelton cited burgeoning support for EMU sports — more than 45,000 signatures have been collected on two Change.org petitions — and unhappiness with a lack of transparency. He also took a jab at a fundraising initiative to build a new athletics facility.

“People aren’t going to be buying bricks,” he said, “they’re going to be throwing bricks at the reputation of this university. I believe that this will be the next lasting blow to the image of the university.”

The regents did not address Shelton’s comments and organizers were not allowed to address the board during the open communications portion of the meeting.

Athletic director Scott Wetherbee told the Free Press that he saw almost no way of saving the four sports and that the plan for cutting them would move forward.

“As far as being saved,” Wetherbee said, “I think the board and (president James Smith) have said, ‘Look, these are the cuts that need to be made to rightsize the athletics budget and to rightsize the university’s budget.’ And we’re going to move forward in a positive direction and not have that opportunity for them to be saved.”

Eastern Michigan University Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee addresses the media after announcing the school was cutting four sports due to budget issues (Photo: DFP/David Jesse)

Wetherbee said he understands the anger from supporters who hope to save the sports. He was a baseball player at Ferris State when the Big Rapids university cut his sport in 1993.

“I protested, I made signs,” he said. “I was angry, too. So I totally understand the anger and you want to fundraise and do things.

“The university is eliminating jobs all over the place and they’re trying to rightsize the budget and athletics, every faculty senate meeting, every budget meeting, they’re saying athletics has to do its part. And so they came to me and said, ‘We’re going to cut $10 million out of next year’s budget and $2 million is coming from athletics.’ ”

What about football?

Bunsis is a diehard sports fans. He believes in all the tenets of sports, like teamwork and dedication. He’s even a Special Olympics coach. And with the university facing a projected budget deficit of $4.5 million to $5.5 million for the 2018 fiscal year, Bunsis understands why the athletic department was asked to make cuts.

“They did and they picked the wrong sports,” he said. “The sport that’s causing the problem is football.”

Bunsis said EMU’s football team will never garner the kind of support it needs to justify the expense of remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the NCAA’s top tier of competition formerly known as Division I-A. Bunsis points to football’s annual operating expenses and “that we don’t even put 5,000 real people in the stands” as reasons for dropping a level to the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly Division I-AA.

Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton on the sidelines. (Photo: Salwan Georges, DFP)

The NCAA Management Report lists football's operating expenses as $9,033,501, which includes nearly $2 million in coaches' salary, with $589,308 in total compensation going to head coach Chris Creighton. EMU's average home football attendance last season was 14,730, according to the NCAA. The average was seventh-highest in the Mid-American Conference but nearly a 17 percent drop from 2016.

“So my feeling is that we should play Division I sports in every sport but football,” Bunsis said. “And the best thing we should do is that we should convince the rest of the Mid-American Conference that we should not be in the same sandbox as the Power Five conferences, who don’t want to share the money with us anyway. They just use us to fill their stadiums a couple of times a year.”

But those contracts with the MAC and big-time football powerhouses are reasons why EMU can’t easily drop down to Division I-AA, Wetherbee said.

“We have contracts till 2024 with a number of institutions that if we drop to I-AA our payout to them would be in excessive of $10 million almost immediately,” he said. “Then to leave the Mid-American Conference and giving two years notice, it would cost us $2.5 million. And if we don’t give any notice at all, it would be $3.5 million. So right there I’m already $12 ½ million to $13 ½ million in the hole.”

On top of that, Wetherbee said, EMU would have to pay to join either the Ohio Valley Conference or the Missouri Valley Conference, and joining either league would require more travel expenses because of their larger geographical footprints.

As for saving money by dropping from Division I-A, Wetherbee concedes that once the football coaches’ contracts expire there would be savings on salary, and that there also would be an increase in revenue from more walk-on football players who would pay their own tuition.

“But I’ve kind of run the numbers where our program, if dropped down to I-AA or Division II — there’s different scholarships based on that — we would actually lose more money annually in our football program than we currently are,” Wetherbee said. “So that’s why it just doesn’t make sense, on top of the $12 ½ million we’d have to pay in the first year to get out of the MAC and drop divisions.”

Based on the NCAA Management Report, EMU suffered net loss of $274,998 in football last year. According to Wetherbee's budget that's based on the 2018 fiscal year, moving to Division I-AA also would result in a net loss of about $1.3 million in football. Wetherbee’s calculations tell him he would save $3 million in expenses but would see a $4.3 million drop in revenue.

“For me, personally, it’s not something that I think is beneficial to the university, especially when we start to look at league affiliation, history, cost associated with that travel,” Wetherbee said. “If we could sit down and it was just such a drastic change in savings, then you would have those conversations.

“But I would never publicly want to say that we would even consider it, unless it was something that the president or board came and said, ‘Hey, we need to look at everything and that’s on the table, too.’ But they’ve been very adamant that the Mid-American Conference is our peers and that we are going to be a Division-I football program, so it’s not even something I considered.”

Wrestler Chris Poland speaks to students, athletes, faculty and alumni during a rally to save Eastern Michigan University sports on Monday, April 17, 2018, outside the EMU Convocation Center in Ypsilanti. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Budgets, scholarships and 'funny money'

The torturous windings of university budgets lend themselves to the sort of wide and varying interpretations that would take a phalanx of forensic accountants, Talmudic scholars and the ghost of John Maynard Keynes to thoroughly unravel and explain.

Convoluted economics were part of the reason $280,000 in expenses were placed in wrestling’s budget, Wetherbee said, when it should have been placed in budgets for football and men’s basketball in the report EMU sent to the NCAA.

Wetherbee said that mistake has been corrected and blamed it on a coding problem while someone was trying to fit 1,800 budget line items into 30 fields. Besides being unintentional, the mistake was also inconsequential, Wetherbee said, because the decisions to cut the four sports came from the actual athletic department budget, not the report submitted to the NCAA.

“Go figure,” Wetherbee said. “The one year we make the mistake is the year when this happens.”

The problem, Bunsis said, is the semantic nature of budgets. He called scholarship costs “funny money” because there’s “no real out-of-pocket cost for that scholarship.”

“The athletic director, in his budget world, he has a budget line that says ‘scholarships’ with an amount on it,” Bunsis said. “So for him, when that’s gone, he counts that as a savings.

“Personally, I don’t care about his budget. I care about the entire university’s cash position. And when they don’t give a scholarship out, they don’t save any cash.”

In his analysis, Bunsis said EMU would lose $690,006 in foregone tuition revenue by cutting the four sports.

“They picked the wrong sports because the vast majority of kids in those sports pay their own way to go to Eastern Michigan,” he said. “And when you drop those sports, those kids aren’t coming here. And they’re not being replaced by other students. … That is tuition revenue that is being lost and never being recovered.”

Wetherbee indeed did point to eliminating $1.8 million in scholarship expenses from his budget by cutting the four sports.

“That’s real money,” Wetherbee said, “that’s real budget that they will no longer have on the expense side.”

Wetherbee understood Bunsis’ premise of scholarships not being real money, but he also said Bunsis should have included $625,000 in academic scholarships the student-athletes don’t pay, which he said would drastically reduce Bunsis’ foregone tuition revenue calculation.

“So now there’s only $70,000 or $65,000 that’s actually coming out of their pocket to the university,” Wetherbee said.

President James Smith, then and now

If there’s one common frustration for supporters who hope to save EMU’s four sports, it’s that their pleas seem to be falling on deaf ears.

“We always view administrators as stewards of the university on behalf of the alumni, students and the faculty,” said Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association. “And it’s just so disappointing when decisions like this get made without any collaborations, inclusion or transparency with those stakeholders.”

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith's April 2017 visit to China included a session at Shenyang Institute of Technology, where he observed an English class co-taught by an English native speaker in the classroom and a Chinese teacher who was in the U.S. and was teaching via online learning technology. (Photo: Shenyang Institute Technology)

EMU president James Smith was the president of Northern State University, a 3,600-student Division II school in Aberdeen, S.D., when that school decided to suspend the wrestling program in March 2015 in order to review its long-term viability and financing.

NSU wrestling supporters asked for help from Moyer, who met with Smith and helped save the program by raising $366,000 in nine days.

“You’d like to think that’s the first option,” Moyer said. “Let’s first meet with all the stakeholders and say, ‘Listen, we anticipate some tough times coming. Can we work together to come up with a solution that heads this off?’ ”

This time around at EMU, Moyer says can’t even get in touch with Smith.

“He was very open to working with us to go raise money (in 2015),” Moyer said, “and that’s why I don’t understand why in this situation it’s different. It’s a different school, different circumstances, but to his credit he was very willing to work with us and the result was a very good one.”

Moyer did speak with Wetherbee last week, but he was told the decision had already been made.

“We have a lot of experience, our association, where we’ve seen decisions like this get made only to find out there are people in the community willing to (make) substantial donations,” Moyer said. “And their frustration comes from one, that they weren’t even asked. And No. 2, they weren’t part of any type of process at arriving at this conclusion.”

What Moyer has seen work before and what he advocates now is a working relationship between the university, supporters, donors and business leaders to save all four sports.

“Typically, what we propose is that decisions like this, it’s a partnership,” he said. “The university shouldn’t be asked to bare all the costs. It should be a partnership, but it should be a partnership between the university, the alumni and the various sports communities.”

Take our money, please

Kevin Doak was an EMU swimmer from 1999-2003 and he’s been one of the key organizers for the campus protests. He said supporters and organizers proposed several solutions and were able to get pledges of about $300,000 to support swimming and wrestling soon after university officials told them the cuts were a financial issue.

“We’ve had countless ideas as to how to make the numbers work and they are not interested in hearing any of that,” Doak said. “… So they say it’s a money issue, but they won’t take our money. They don’t even want to talk about any kind of funding, so that leads me to believe this is not about money. … This is about, in a sense, shedding dead weight in their mind. Just kind of sports they don’t especially care about.”

Doak said supporters have filed a Freedom of Information Act request to see EMU’s budget and determine if there actually is a deficit. If there is deficit, Doak and other supporters would prefer to spread the cuts across all of EMU’s sports.

“But if the deficit for athletics is truly $2.4, $2.5 million, then we’re advocating for a shared sacrifice across all the sports,” he said. “And although the athletes have a verbal gag order — they cannot discuss this — plenty are in favor of that. … They don’t mind taking a 10 or 20 percent budget cut to keep these sports alive.”

Wetherbee resisted that idea and cited the reduction of $600,000, two positions and 5 percent of operating costs across the athletic department since he was named AD in June.

“We tried to skin this thing as little as we could and it came to the fact that it would fracture our whole department if did all 21 sports and minimized these things,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we had to make those tough decisions, which is something I’m not proud of, I’m not excited about. I hate that we have to do it, and I get where they’re coming from.

“But the board and the president have been very particular about where the budget’s going to be and what kind of expenses athletics is going to have. And I have to abide by that.”

The endowment option

One path, and maybe the only path, to saving the sports is an endowment.

“I think the president has mentioned that outside of endowing the sports, doing an endowment for the sports, that would be the only way we would save them,” Wetherbee said. “And then you would have to save all four if you’re going to do that because there are certain Title IX ramifications for that, too.”

Kevin Doak speaks to students, athletes, faculty and alumni during a rally to save Eastern Michigan University sports on Monday, April 17, 2018, outside the EMU Convocation Center in Ypsilanti. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

But Wetherbee’s price for that endowment, Doak said, is exorbitant and prohibitive. “As soon as it happened, we reached out and we said, ‘What’s it going to take to save swimming?’ And he said, ‘$42 million,’ ” Doak said. “Excuse my language, but that’s kind of a (expletive)-off number. That’s a non-starter.

“His explanation was if we restore swimming, then we have to restore a women’s sport to equal out Title IX compliance. So we would need to fund swimming and softball, including all expenses, plus a percentage for 10 years and money on top of that.

“How about another year? How about that and then we can start working this thing?”

Moyer said asking for that large of an endowment is unheard of for college sports.

“What they’re essentially saying is if you can fund your program entirely on the interest of an endowment, we’ll consider it,” Moyer said. “But typically there’s nothing on a campus like that that operates like that. That’s not a partnership.”

Wetherbee would not confirm the $42 million endowment figure.

“While we respect the effort and those involved,” associate athletic director Greg Steiner wrote in an email to the Free Press, “it is important to understand that there is no simplistic solution to reversing the decision — short of an endowment in the tens of millions of dollars that would provide indefinite funding for all of the sports being eliminated.”

Shelton: Do it in a fair way

Don Shelton began his speech at the board of regents meeting on a personal note. Shelton was the mayor of Saline and an Eastern Michigan regent before he became a judge in 1990. He told the regents he was the first person in his family to graduate from high school and to achieve success because of wrestling scholarship.

“That enabled me to go on in my educational life, not just because of the money but because of the lessons it taught me about life. So I owe everything to college sports.

“When I later came to Eastern Michigan University I fell in love with the school because I thought the school as dedicated to helping people like me bootstrap their way out of poverty and become productive, compassionate citizens.”

Shelton asked the board to reconsider EMU’s decision to eliminate the sports and deny those student-athletes the same opportunity he had.

“These four sports are very inexpensive to operate,” Shelton said. “They have minimal coaching staffs. … Scholarships are not expenses to this university. Scholarships are not expenses. If you stop giving scholarships, that assumes that you will fill those seats in the classrooms with students that are paying full tuition. And that’s not going to happen. …

“Scholarships may be recorded as expenses in the athletic department … but it costs the university nothing, unless you have burgeoning enrollment with other students who are willing to pay full fare to occupy those seats.”

Before Shelton ended his speech and was met with thunderous applause from supporters in the audience, he warned the regents not to underestimate the determination of the sports community. He also asked the board to appoint a committee to redo the process of determining the reason for cutting the sports.

“I think that would be an honest way and a public way of reevaluating this decision,” he said. “If it comes out that this is the best alternative, I’ll swallow hard and say, ‘OK.’ But do it in a fair way.”

Contact Carlos Monarrez: cmonarrez@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press