EGR alum Robby Kowalewski makes early impact on Indiana football team

The recent high school grad knew what was expected from him when he put pen to paper to play at Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — The college football season is just around the corner. There are several West Michigan high school products who are making their mark in the Big 10.

In fact, former East Kentwood High School star Mazi Smith was just drafted out of the University of Michigan to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

One East Grand Rapids High School alum might not be turning heads in a first round pick type of way, but he has already made an early impression at Indiana University.

Back in May, Robby Kowalewski signed his letter of intent to play for the Hoosiers as a preferred walk-on.

Just caught up with @EastGRFootball star Robby Kowalewski (@RobbyKavo71) on signing as a preferred walk-on for @IndianaFootball!



Hear from the newest Hoosier tonight on @wzzm13 @13OYSL pic.twitter.com/9RdWz9miNC — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) May 4, 2023

"When we have a guy as a walk-on, I want guys that are here for all of the right reasons," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "Guys that are going to be going to class and they are going to be doing an excellent job in that classroom and represent us in a first class way. They are going to do everything right off the field, on the field and in the workouts."

Indiana was always the top choice for Kowalewski, but he wasn't offered an opportunity until the last second. But Allen noticed his love for the university.

"He's passionate about Indiana," Allen said. "He really wanted to be a part of our program. Obviously, he is a guy that has position flexibility. He can play offensive line. He can play tight end. I just want guys that are passionate about coming to Indiana and helping this program improve in anyway possible."

The former Pioneer has not been in Bloomington very long, but Kowalewski already has Tom Allen smiling.

"He just comes across as a guy to me who is going to be a tremendously hard, hard worker that I am not going to need to worry about anything he is doing or not doing," Allen said. "He's going to be where he is supposed to be when he is supposed to be there. That's what you get when you get a guy that really cares about the opportunity he has been given. He realizes it's pretty special."

It makes sense Kowalewski has already made a good early impression. His seventh grade English teacher Mrs. Smith went to high school with Allen so went to Bloomington with the inside scoop.

