WYOMING, MICH - East Grand Rapids is headed to the postseason once again.

On the final night of the regular season Friday, the Pioneers beat Wyoming 30-7, giving the team the sixth win they needed to qualify for the playoffs. This is the 5th straight year East Grand Rapids has made it to the postseason.

Jalen Broussard set the tone early with a long touchdown run less than three minutes in. Following that score, the Pioneers never looked back as they took a 21-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

East Grand Rapids will find out who it plays in the first round Sunday.

