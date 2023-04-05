East Grand Rapids' Robby Kowalewski signs with Indiana football as preferred walk-on

It has been a very stressful process for Kowalewski.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids High School had its final signing day of the year Thursday afternoon.

One of the Pioneers signing his letter of intent is trading his blue and gold for crimson and cream.

East Grand Rapids football player Robby Kowalewski signed as a walk-on to join the Indiana football team on Thursday.

It has been a very stressful process for Kowalewski. Indiana had been the tight end and offensive lineman's top school for awhile, but the Hoosiers did not offer Kowalewski a spot until April 28. He committed three days later, right before the deadline.

Kowalewski is glad his patience paid off.

"Definitely a sense of relief for not only me, but my family," Kowalewski said. "Just cause they know how hard I worked for two, three years straight just to get this offer. Everyone just knew how excited I was and how big of an opportunity it was. I've said I wanted to play Big Ten football since sophomore year so dreams to reality, I guess. Just really excited. I really like the coaches. I like the facilities. The campus was awesome and I felt like I fit in well with the players."

There is already a very unique connection for Kowalewski to Indiana head football coach Tom Allen.

His seventh grade English teacher, Mrs. Smith, went to high school with Allen. It looks like Kowalewski already has the inside scoop on his future head coach.

His father also has ties to Purdue and Notre Dame, however, Kowalewski says it is now "Pur-don't" in his household now.

Kowalewski will join the Hoosiers football program in August. His goal is to hopefully see the field as a freshman and eventually earn a scholarship at Indiana.

