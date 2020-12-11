x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Sports

Eleby, onside kick help WMU rally, beat Toledo 41-38

WMU rallied from a 10-point deficit with less than 3 minutes remaining to beat Toledo 41-38.
Credit: AP
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby throws a pass against Toledo during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan won 41-38. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kaleb Eleby accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the final 45 seconds, and Western Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit with less than 3 minutes remaining to beat Toledo 41-38.

Eleby was 20-of-29 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. 

Eleby’s second TD run with 45 seconds made it 38-34 and then Broncos recovered the ensuing onside kick. 

On first-and-goal as time ticked away, Western Michigan (2-0, 2-0) faked a clock-killing spike and Eleby hit a wide-open Jaylen Hall for a 9-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 17 seconds left. 

Eli Peters completed 30 of 46 for 339 yards passing and a TD for the Rockets. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.