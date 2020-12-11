Eleby, onside kick help WMU rally, beat Toledo 41-38

WMU rallied from a 10-point deficit with less than 3 minutes remaining to beat Toledo 41-38.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kaleb Eleby accounted for five touchdowns, including two in the final 45 seconds, and Western Michigan rallied from a 10-point deficit with less than 3 minutes remaining to beat Toledo 41-38.

Eleby was 20-of-29 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Eleby’s second TD run with 45 seconds made it 38-34 and then Broncos recovered the ensuing onside kick.

On first-and-goal as time ticked away, Western Michigan (2-0, 2-0) faked a clock-killing spike and Eleby hit a wide-open Jaylen Hall for a 9-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 17 seconds left.

Eli Peters completed 30 of 46 for 339 yards passing and a TD for the Rockets.

