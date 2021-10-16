Eleby sparks Western Michigan in rout of Kent State, 64-31

Western won after Kaleb Eleby's three touchdown passes.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kaleb Eleby threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth and Western Michigan routed Kent State 64-31 in a Mid-American Conference clash.

The Broncos came into the game with the top rushing defense in the MAC and held the Golden Flashes to just 124 yards on the ground while Sean Tyler piled up 169 yards, including a 64-yard dash for a touchdown, on 17 carries for Western Michigan.

