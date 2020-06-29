x
No. 1 2022 prospect Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State basketball

The Ypsilanti Lincoln player made the announcement Monday during a SportsCenter interview.
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates shoots against River Rouge during the Tip Off Classic high school basketball game in Ypsilanti, Mich. Michigan Associated Press Division I Player of the Year Emoni Bates does not appear interested in reclassifying to graduate from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School next year. The 6-foot-9 sophomore has been projected to potentially be taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

In an interview with ESPN, the number one basketball recruit in the nation for the 2022 class announced his commitment to Michigan State University basketball. 

Emoni Bates, an incoming junior Ypsilanti Lincoln basketball player, has garnered national attention and accolades for his skill. He first received a college offer to play at Duke University in the eighth grade, according to the Detroit Free Press. 

In a live SportsCenter interview on Monday, Bates put on an MSU hat as he announced his commitment to the university. 

"I am not sure what the future may hold, but as I do know right now, I will be committing to Michigan State University," Bates said in the interview. 

In April, the 16-year-old won the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. He is the first sophomore to ever win the award, according to ESPN. 

