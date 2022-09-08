Michigan TE Erick All expects first baby exactly nine months after OSU win

All has a plan if the baby is born on game day.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There are only 25 days until Michigan opens up the college football season at home in the Big House against Colorado State.

While many Michigan fans and players are certainly excited about Game 1 following the program's first college football playoff appearance, Wolverines tight end Erick All has another date to be excited about.

All and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. It will be a baby boy named Houston. The baby's due date is August 27.

Exactly nine months before August 27, just happens to be November 27. That just happens to be the same day Michigan beat Ohio State in football for the first time in 10 years.

This is awesome 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4hLIhfuH2p — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) July 26, 2022

However, if somehow the baby makes his entrance during the Wolverines first game of the season against Colorado State, All has a plan in place.

"I hope it don't happen [during the first game,]" All said. "It shouldn't happen. Hopefully. If it does, it's going to hurt. When I get the call. I am going to rush to the hospital. I was talking to Coach Harbaugh. They are setting up a van for me and everything. Someone is going to drive me out there. I can't wait."

Baby Houston will be born in Dearborn. All certainly is preparing for one of the biggest months of his life.

Michigan opens up the season on September 3 at home against Colorado State.

