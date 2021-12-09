Ferris football team to honor Oxford community with helmet decals

"We hope to honor those lost and affected by this terrible tragedy as best we can," said FSU head coach Tony Annese.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State University football team will wear special decals on their helmets during the D2 semifinals to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

The decals will feature the Oxford district's block "O" logo and serve to support the Oxford community.

"It's important to remember that some things are bigger than the game of football and we hope to honor those lost and affected by this terrible tragedy as best we can," said FSU head coach Tony Annese. "Our thoughts continue to be with all those people in the Oxford community and elsewhere that have had to deal with this horrific event."

The shooting at Oxford occurred Nov. 30 and left four people dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

The decals will be on display Saturday when the Bulldogs face the Shepherd Rams at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:32 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

