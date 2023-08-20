Ferris State alum Caleb Murphy explodes for two sacks in one preseason game with Titans

Saturday night against the Vikings, the Tennessee Titans outside linebacker did not just record one sack, but two.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb Murphy got to the quarterback a lot when he played at Ferris State so much so that he set an NCAA sack record at all levels with 25.5 sacks in 2022.

To no one's surprise in Big Rapids, he is doing the same thing in the NFL.

Saturday night against the Vikings, the Tennessee Titans outside linebacker did not just record one sack, but two.

"That's what we are brought into do is sack the quarterback," Murphy told WKRN. "It's a nice feeling but other than that I think it is something that has become natural with the feeling of hitting the quarterback. Been coming in doing it for the team."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel likes what he sees from the Division 2 talent.

"I thought he had a good couple of days here," Vrabel said. "The exposure he had in practice, we've got to keep that coming. There are going to be a lot of things we need to clean up. Certainly, some good pressures by Caleb."

But if Murphy wants to make the 53-man roster, Vrabel wants to see more.

"There's some awareness things that need to continue to improve," Vrabel said. "They keep showing the ability to pass rush in certain levels to have some extra moves that work. I do think there are some awareness things, some bigger picture football things that he needs to continue to work on. Love his attitude. He certainly showed up today with a couple of pressures."

Murphy now has brought down the quarterback three times in just two preseason games. He also tallied a sack against the Chicago Bears.

First NFL preseason game, first NFL sack for @FerrisFootball legend Caleb Murphy pic.twitter.com/yC8emcAKsV — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 12, 2023

He says he is just playing how the Titans expect him to perform.

"Those are the team keys: effort, finish and violence," Murphy said. "Just trying to come out with effort, finishing plays and being violent every play. Have to clean up some things but to be able to be a full complete player would be nice. Just continue to work on it."

The undrafted free agent might be surprising some with his numbers, but he's been doing it for years.

"Confidence level has always been high," Murphy said. "I pride myself in what I do. I pride myself for a reason. I've said that over and over again. There is a lot of work to still be done. A lot of things to clean up but very proud of myself. Two sacks is big. We got the win. That's the most important thing."

While Murphy might have just spent his time in college at the Division 2 level at Ferris State, he knows he still produce at the highest level.

"People think when we play Division 2 people always think the competition level is down," Murphy said. "The game speed is different. Stuff like that. You've got to remember we won two national championships in a beautiful way so our talent level was there. I think I was competing at practice with big dudes. Just coming out here and trying to do the same thing."