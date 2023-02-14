Ferris State football receives their national championship rings

The rings certainly have the bling.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — While spring practice might have wrapped up for the Ferris State football team on Friday, the Bulldogs still had important business to handle.

On Saturday, the back-to-back national champions received their championship rings following their 41-14 title victory over the Colorado School of Mines in December.

And the rings certainly have the bling.

The front of the ring has the two national championship trophies and says "Back-to-Back" signifying both of the Bulldogs title wins.

The players also have their name and number on the side.

Of course, the team had to put the D.A.W.G.S. acronym on the ring, which stands for determined, accountable, worthy, gritty and sacrifice. Plus the team motto, "In the Fold," is also engraved on the inside of the ring.

"I think it looks exceptional," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said. "I would say Jostens, thank you. They did a great job. It's a beautiful ring."

Bulldogs quarterback Carson Gulker scored three touchdowns in the national championship clinching win for Ferris State. The Zeeland West High School product is loving the new look of his jewelry.

"These things are pretty sweet," Gulker said. "Not everyone gets one so to have two of them is pretty special. I like this one a lot better than last year's. It's pretty sweet. It's pretty big."

Ferris State wide receiver CJ Jefferson also found the endzone in the Bulldogs win over the Orediggers. He also knows what it's like to win and celebrate, as he won a football state title at Muskegon High School in 2017. The winning does not get old for Jefferson.

"I love it," Jefferson said. "Big rings. Two-time. We put a lot of hard time putting in work and this is what we get. We've got to get a celebration."

The Bulldogs will certainly try to make it a three-peat in the fall. Ferris State opens the 2023 season with Mercyhurst on August 31 at Top Taggart Field.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.