GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GLIAC football is right around the corner as practice begins a week from today.

However, before the teams take the field to begin preparations for the season GLIAC Media Day was held in Grand Rapids at the Sheraton Hotel.

Of course, the expectations for the back-to-back national champion Ferris State Bulldogs remain sky high.

"Obviously, you want to start out 1-0, then 2-0 and then 3-0," Ferris State senior wide receiver Xavier Wade said. "From there we just want to take it one by one until we look up and 'Oh, we are champions again.' We just want to fall in love with the process, really."

Head coach Tony Annese says he hears the phrase "three-peat" all of the time. He is so sick of hearing those words that he says he is going to punch the next person who says three-peat to him.

"We focus on trying to be the best version of ourselves," Annese said. "We know that we need to perform at a really high level to win every Saturday. That is what your goal is - to win Saturday and get ready for the next Saturday."

The Ferris State football team says the past is the past, and they are locked in on just being the best they can be.

"It's the past, you know what I mean," Ferris State senior defensive end Ian Hall said. "The only thing those seasons can help us with now in this 2023 season is maybe a little film. That's about it. I think the team, the guys, they know that. Not to look in the past but keep your eyes forward and look at the prize at the end of the tunnel."

The Bulldogs open up the 2023 season at home on August 31 against Mercyhurst.

Ferris State was picked to finish first in the preseason GLIAC poll.

